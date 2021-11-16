Nissan Navara Pro2X is a stylish family workhorse

The new Nissan Navara has significant improvements. Its looks have been perfected and, dare I say it, it’s perhaps more pleasing on the eye than even the Ford Ranger Raptor.

Thanks to a 221mm ground clearance, access into the cabin is more seamless. It's a classy enough cabin with solid feeling, quality materials and build. However, the driver’s seat squab doesn’t lower enough for my liking. It's an higher seating position that will suit some, and visibility is excellent and ideal for long journeys.

The list of convenience and luxury items is also sufficient and includes USB ports to stream and charge electronic devices, Bluetooth, dual climate control, automatic high beam assist and keyless entry being among the most useful items to have on board.

The drive feel is of effortless steering everywhere on dampers that are less firm than previously and are not intrusive. It truly is an easy vehicle to live with, and has remarkable refinement by double cab standards.