Best-selling Toyota Hilux gets updated features

Here are some of the changes to the line-up, which now boasts 39 models

10 November 2021 - 15:58 Staff Writer
The Hilux line up now boasts 39 models. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota has made a number of specification tweaks to SA’s best-selling vehicle, the Hilux bakkie, based on market feedback and customer response.

Also added to the mix is a new model: the Hilux 2.8 GD6 RB Legend RS automatic, priced at R835,100.

Here are some of the changes to the line-up, which now boasts 39 models in single cab, chassis cab, Xtra cab and double cab derivatives.

Legend grade alignment — double cab

When introduced in 2020, the Legend 4x4 auto models received additional specification features as the flagship of the double-cab range. While all Legend models boasted the same exterior design and visual treatment, only the 4x4 versions received the full-house treatment, which included a leather interior, JBL premium audio system and Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) active safety system.

For 2021, all Legend models, (including Raised Body 4x2) now have the following standard features: power-adjustable driver seat, leather interior, Toyota Safety Sense (pre-crash system, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control), an upgrade to dual-zone climate control, and an enhanced smart-entry system.

The JBL premium nine-speaker audio system remains exclusive to 4x4 Legend models.

Legend grade alignment — Xtra Cab

The Xtra-cab Legend models’ interior is upgraded to more closely align with that of the double-cab, with the addition of leather upholstery and a power-adjustable driver seat.

Raider spec additions

The mid-tier Raider models strike a balance between utility, comfort and convenience. For 2021 they now offer the following additions: a change to alloy spare tyre (all variants), eight-adjustable driver seat (all variants), meter illumination control (all variants), a 60-40 rear split seat (2.4 D/Cab variants only), rear armrest with cup holders (2.4 D/Cab variants only), seat back pockets with shopping hooks (2.4 D/Cab variants only), upgrade to dual-zone climate control (2.8 D/Cab variants only).

Deletion of navigation system

Due to the inclusion of Android Auto/Apple CarPlay on all models fitted with an audio system, the onboard satellite navigation previously offered on selected models has been removed in lieu of customers using smartphone apps such as Google Maps, Apple Maps and Waze.

New colours

For the first time on Hilux, customers can opt for a pearl-white finish in the form of Platinum White Pearl. Based on popular demand, a limited run of Sand Beige units will also be produced until December.

