Life / Motoring

UPCOMING MODELS

WATCH | Ford’s next-gen Ranger taken through its paces

09 September 2021 - 11:09 Motor News Reporter
The disguised next-generation Ford Ranger. Picture: SUPPLIED
The disguised next-generation Ford Ranger. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ford has released teaser pictures and a video of the next-generation Ranger bakkie, which will be fully revealed later in 2021 and launched in 2022.

From 2022, the new-generation one-tonner will be locally built for SA and export as part of a R15.8bn investment in Ford’s Silverton plant near Pretoria. Ford’s all-new bakkie will be built for the local market and export to more than 100 countries. The plant also will manufacture the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok on a shared platform with the new Ranger as part of a strategic alliance between the two automakers.

Ford’s new Ranger is shown being tested to the extreme in harsh off road conditions including mud, mountains and snow.

The #NextGenRanger pickup is the smartest, most versatile, and most capable Ranger ever. And here’s your first official glimpse.

Though the bakkie is heavily camouflaged, the images reveal there are C-shaped LED headlights and that the vehicle borrows styling cues from its larger US cousin — the Ford F-150.

The new Ranger is said to offer improved off-road capability, more on-road refinement and updated technology that includes Ford's Sync4 infotainment system with a larger touchscreen.

No technical details are disclosed but the 157kW/500Nm 2.0l four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine, first introduced in the current Ranger Raptor, will almost certainly be carried over. To appease the power hounds, flagship versions of the new Ranger may get a powerful 3.0l V6 turbo diesel under the bonnet, either the 185kW unit from the F-150 or the 190kW engine from the Amarok.

Ford’s Tshwane plant gets R10.3bn Ranger tuning

US-based motor giant is preparing its Silverton plant to assemble the new Ranger bakkie to be launched in 2022
Companies
17 hours ago

Rocks don’t faze the Ford Raptor — even when thrown

We hit the highway in the rally-bred bakkie, finding more adventure than we bargained for
Life
3 weeks ago

Ford kicks up a limited storm for its Ranger

If the Wildtrak isn’t posh enough for you, the limited-edition Stormtrack double cab is sure to do the trick
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BOOK REVIEW: Finding the common threads of ...
Life / Books
2.
Toyota GR Yaris is born to be wild
Life / Motoring
3.
Citroën C3 is more than an urban fashionista hatch
Life / Motoring
4.
From funny to violent, short stories soothe ...
Life / Books
5.
Jaguar and Land Rover offer ice-driving adventures
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Citroën C3 is more than an urban fashionista hatch

Life / Motoring

Beware of phishing scams on F1 streaming sites

Life / Motoring

Jaguar and Land Rover offer ice-driving adventures

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.