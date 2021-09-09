WATCH | Ford’s next-gen Ranger taken through its paces

Ford has released teaser pictures and a video of the next-generation Ranger bakkie, which will be fully revealed later in 2021 and launched in 2022.

From 2022, the new-generation one-tonner will be locally built for SA and export as part of a R15.8bn investment in Ford’s Silverton plant near Pretoria. Ford’s all-new bakkie will be built for the local market and export to more than 100 countries. The plant also will manufacture the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok on a shared platform with the new Ranger as part of a strategic alliance between the two automakers.

Ford’s new Ranger is shown being tested to the extreme in harsh off road conditions including mud, mountains and snow.