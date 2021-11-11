Futuristic Hyundai Staria arrives in SA

The new Hyundai that replaces the H1 has launched in SA and comes in three specification levels — Luxury, Elite and Executive and in nine or 11-seat options.

The nine-seater consists of rows in a 3,2,2,2 configuration starting from the back to front passengers while the 11-seater fills up the apertures in the second and third rows with smaller middle seats.

That’s all very clever, but the real star of the show is the look of the thing and social media was abuzz over its futuristic styling, which recalls Iron Man's helmet in its facade. It’s essentially an exciting tweak of the bland minibus brief.

With its many guises, and lots of luxury kit possible — including cup holders, USB ports, tilting seats, an eight-inch touchscreen display, wide-angle camera rear park with warning sensors front and back, a bird’s-eye view of the car for Luxury models, wireless Bluetooth, Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, a Bose sound system with 12 speakers, automatic air conditioner with rear roof air vents, cruise control, plus much more — it appeals to families and the chauffeur-driven industry alike.

The nine-seat Luxury model’s individual seats in the second row can also swivel 180° to face passengers in the third row.

Safety on the move is looked after by six airbags and three-point seat belts and headrests on all seats. Rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision-avoidance assist and blind-spot collision-avoidance assist are also available, including safe exit assist which prevents the door from opening in a situation where a passenger attempts to open the power sliding door while a rear-side vehicle is passing by.

It also has rear occupant alert which uses a radar sensor to detect and alert the driver if a rear passenger is left in the car after exiting.