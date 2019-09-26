Toyota Quantum enters luxury arena

Signalling new territory for Toyota’s people-carrier, the Quantum VX has been launched to take on the VW Caravelle and Mercedes-Benz V-Class in SA’s luxury people-carrying arena.

It is the newest addition to the new-generation Quantum range which was launched here in May in bus, panelvan and crew cab derivatives.

The nine-seater VX features the latest Toyota Safety Sense driver-assistance technologies along with a barrage of executive features that will appeal to high-end family, hospitality and corporate buyers.

Using the angular design language of the new Quantum as a starting point, the VX version amplifies the visual drama with a large chrome radiator grille, stylised LED headlamps, and rear LED lights.

Chrome door handles and mirrors further identify this as the luxury model in the Quantum line up, as does the footwear which comprises 17” alloy wheels shod with 235/60 R17 tyres.

The mirrors additionally feature power adjustment, auto-retracting and blind-spot monitoring functions.

Inside, the Quantum VX provides an almost limousine-like degree of cabin comfort and refinement for up to eight passengers with quilted leather upholstery, elegant wood trim and ambient lighting. Standard features include independent rear climate control and multiple USB ports to keep devices fully charged for business or entertainment.