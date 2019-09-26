LOCAL LAUNCH
Toyota Quantum enters luxury arena
High-specced people carrier targets family, hospitality and corporate buyers
Signalling new territory for Toyota’s people-carrier, the Quantum VX has been launched to take on the VW Caravelle and Mercedes-Benz V-Class in SA’s luxury people-carrying arena.
It is the newest addition to the new-generation Quantum range which was launched here in May in bus, panelvan and crew cab derivatives.
The nine-seater VX features the latest Toyota Safety Sense driver-assistance technologies along with a barrage of executive features that will appeal to high-end family, hospitality and corporate buyers.
Using the angular design language of the new Quantum as a starting point, the VX version amplifies the visual drama with a large chrome radiator grille, stylised LED headlamps, and rear LED lights.
Chrome door handles and mirrors further identify this as the luxury model in the Quantum line up, as does the footwear which comprises 17” alloy wheels shod with 235/60 R17 tyres.
The mirrors additionally feature power adjustment, auto-retracting and blind-spot monitoring functions.
Inside, the Quantum VX provides an almost limousine-like degree of cabin comfort and refinement for up to eight passengers with quilted leather upholstery, elegant wood trim and ambient lighting. Standard features include independent rear climate control and multiple USB ports to keep devices fully charged for business or entertainment.
The luxury people carrier also boasts a multi-information display, rain-sensing wipers, power-adjustable driver’s seat, high-definition Optitron instrumentation, auto-door lock, steering switches, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, power windows and rear sunshade.
The rear cabin has four individual reclining captain's chairs with armrests and fold out “ottoman” legrests in the second and third row, complemented by a three-seat 60/40-split bench in the rear. The luxurious interior features quilted leather upholstery and power-adjustment for the backrests.
Driver and passengers are well catered for with front and rear climate control, smart entry and start, dual power-operated sliding doors and Toyota’s Audio Visual Navigation (AVN) touchscreen infotainment system.
The Toyota Safety Sense suite includes a pre-collision safety (PCS) system that detects pedestrians and cyclists; high-speed active cruise control; lane departure alert; road sign assist; and automatic high beam.
Using camera and radar sensors, the PCS is designed to detect vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists and assists the driver with visual and audible warnings, braking assistance or autonomous emergency braking if the driver fails to heed the warning.
The lane departure alert function will warn the driver if the car has deviated from its lane with visual and audible alerts and if necessary, provide steering assistance.
PCS also recognises certain speed limit signs and displays them on the multi-information display (MID) in the instrument cluster. Other advanced safety features include blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera with guidelines and nine airbags.
Powering the Quantum VX is a 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine with outputs of 115kW and 420Nm. This torquey powerplant is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels.
The luxury nine-seater is priced at R843,600 which includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and nine-services/90,000km service plan.