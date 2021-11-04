A more budget-friendly but flawed T-Cross

You might expect a one-litre three-cylinder car to be as noisy and underpowered as a yapping Maltese Poodle, but there’s none of that timid, high-strung nature in the baseline T-Cross.

The 70kW 1.0TSI provides the entry point into VW’s two-year-old compact crossover range, and it has a decent turn of pace along with decent refinement. Priced at R357,900 and available only as a five-speed manual, it slots in below the 85kW T-Cross which starts at R399,300.

The meek-sounding 70kW output doesn’t translate into a vehicle that won’t pull the proverbial skin off cold coffee. Despite lacking any adrenaline-generating character, the small turbo engine has sufficient pace to cruise comfortably at the speed limit, and when laden with four people and a boot full of luggage the test car tackled steep gradients without requiring downshifts.

It does the urban ramble with sufficient spring in its step. At Gauteng altitude there’s some turbo lag, but because it’s a manual you can rev past the dead spot in a standing start.

As for the refinement, at higher revs the car has a slight gruffness typical of three-cylinder engines, which sounds either a little rough or a little charismatic depending on how your ears are tuned.

One blot on the small engine’s resumé is that it’s thirstier than expected. A stop-start system is designed to keep fuel costs down but the test car recorded 6.4l/100km, notably higher than the factory-claimed 5.5l/100km.