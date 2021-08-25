Life / Motoring

News

Porsche extends the driving range of its Taycan

Both axles decouple when the battery-powered car is coasting or idling, providing greater energy efficiency

25 August 2021 - 12:19 Phuti Mpyane
The all-wheel drive versions of the updated Porsche Taycan have increased driving range. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied

From September the Porsche Taycan and its sleeker and more practical Taycan Cross Turismo cousin will drive a little further on electric power. Porsche has announced upgrades to technology and equipment for the battery-powered sports sedan.

At the heart of the enhancements is the near full decoupling and de-energising of the front electric motor when in normal and range modes in the all-wheel drive models. That lessens the power load to save energy and increase the range.

In addition, both axles decouple when the Taycans are coasting or idling, providing further energy efficiency. The motors switch on again within milliseconds when the driver presses the throttle or changes the driving mode.

There’s also a slight change to the digital dashboard menu layout, with the options increased from three to five. Android Auto and a voice-activated Google Assistant are added to the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system; only Apple CarPlay was previously available.  

New paint colours include Acid Green and Rubystar Red. Those with an even more adventurous taste for garish or individual palette choices can search the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur catalogue which offers 65 additional colours.

The updated Porsche Taycan range will reach SA early in 2022 and pricing will be announced closer to launch.

This bright Rubystar Red and other remarkable Porsche colours from the past will be available.
Image: Supplied

