Standard Range Rover Sport too ordinary? Try this

Nothing makes a statement in someone’s rear-view mirrors quite like a matte black Range Rover Sport SVR with a thundering V8 sound.

Dawdlers in the freeway overtaking lane hastily moved left when they saw (and heard) us approaching from behind in this dark-themed British SUV, and there’s something distinctly brutish and not-terribly-polite about it. Not that a large brute with 423kW of grumpiness needed any extra “edge”, but if you do wish to go full pimp-my-ride with your sports SUV, Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division can get it done.

The test vehicle’s deep satin black costs R128,700 and is called Stimela sa Sebusuku which translates from isiZulu as “midnight train”. It’s one of the bespoke paint finishes available from the SVO skunkworks.

Along with its custom paint finish, this Range Rover Sport SVR has also been personalised with custom door sill plates etched with the words “Built by Special Vehicle Operations” and circular B-pillar badges etched with “SVO Bespoke” logos, adding a further R46,700 to the price.

The cabin is further adorned with options like carbon fibre trim, red anodised shift paddles, and seat upholstery in dual-tone Ebony and Pimento Windsor (black and red) leather.

The test car is one of 27 Range Rovers ordered with several specially-developed paint options by Land Rover SA to showcase how customers can jazz up their rides. The unique hues have all been assigned SA-inspired names such as izi Khaleni Plum, Bantry Blue and Namaqua Orange among others, and this test unit is one of 20 Range Rover Sport SVRs painted in Stimela sa Sebusuku.