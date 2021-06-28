Life / Motoring

BMW 3 Series Mzansi Edition strikes a sportier pose

Black trimmings and glowing grille give BMW’s iconic sedan more attitude

28 June 2021 - 13:04 Staff Writer
The 3 Series is the latest BMW to be festooned in special Mzansi Edition flavours. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 3 Series is the latest BMW to be festooned in special Mzansi Edition flavours. Picture: SUPPLIED

Following its recent launch of a cosmetically-tweaked X3 Mzansi Edition, BMW SA has come out with a similarly eye-catching 3 Series sedan.

This version of the BMW 3 Series strikes a sportier pose with darkened exterior trim, while the cabin adopts a more premium vibe.

All BMW 3 Series Mzansi Edition cars are fitted standard with the M Sport package with M High-gloss Shadow Line detailing for the kidney grille frame and grille. M carbon mirror caps and BMW Individual lights in Shadow Line further offset the glossy black elements. The edgier look is completed with a high-gloss black front splitter with carbon fibre inserts.

One standout feature is the iconic glow grille, previously only available on the BMW X6, which has LED backlighting that is illuminated when the vehicle is locked and unlocked.

From the side, this special edition car is identified by red M Sport brake callipers paired with 19-inch M light alloy wheels, LED door projectors and high-gloss black side sill inserts. The darkened theme is completed at the rear with black chrome trim tailpipes, a high-gloss black rear diffuser and a carbon fibre boot spoiler.

The glow grille has LED backlighting that illuminates when the vehicle is locked and unlocked. Picture: SUPPLIED
The glow grille has LED backlighting that illuminates when the vehicle is locked and unlocked. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inside, the Mzansi Edition adopts premium features including upholstery in a sporty combination of Sensatec and Alcantara with contrast stitching, M seatbelts, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, ambient lighting, and a glass sunroof with sliding and tilting options.

The BMW 3 Series Mzansi Edition is available in five colours — Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral Grey Metallic, Mineral White Metallic and Alpine White — and three engine variants ranging from 115kW to 140kW. All powerplants are paired with an eight-speed sport automatic transmission with paddle shifts.

Prices

BMW 318i Mzansi Edition - R831,524

BMW 320i Mzansi Edition - R863,692

BMW 320d Mzansi Edition - R908,126

