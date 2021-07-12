BMW unveils special edition SUVs

BMW has revealed new special editions of its X5, X6 and X7 high-end SUVs.

Known as the Vermilion Edition, you’ll not miss the red kidney grilles and red brake calipers of the X5 and X6. The X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic dispenses with the contrasting colour, but like the special-edition X5 and X6, it has 22-inch alloy wheels. There are also edition-specific front and rear aprons.

The central focus of the Black Vermilion editions is the interplay between the colours black and red. For example, the BMW double kidney grille with model-specific red bars creates an effective contrast to the BMW Individual special paint finish Frozen Black metallic.

BMW laser lights, including accented lighting with blue X signature are also part of the package.