Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

BMW unveils special edition SUVs

The X5, X6 are now available in a new red-grilled Vermilion edition

12 July 2021 - 14:33 Motor News Reporter
Red kidneys and special black paint give the Vermilion edition SUVs a unique look. Picture: SUPPLIED
Red kidneys and special black paint give the Vermilion edition SUVs a unique look. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW has revealed new special editions of its X5, X6 and X7 high-end SUVs.

Known as the Vermilion Edition, you’ll not miss the red kidney grilles and red brake calipers of the X5 and X6. The X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic dispenses with the contrasting colour, but like the special-edition X5 and X6, it has 22-inch alloy wheels. There are also edition-specific front and rear aprons.

The central focus of the Black Vermilion editions is the interplay between the colours black and red. For example, the BMW double kidney grille with model-specific red bars creates an effective contrast to the BMW Individual special paint finish Frozen Black metallic.

BMW laser lights, including accented lighting with blue X signature are also part of the package.

Black leather with red contrast stitches continue the theme on the interior. Picture: SUPPLIED
Black leather with red contrast stitches continue the theme on the interior. Picture: SUPPLIED

The interiors of the BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermilion editions are swathed with M Alcantara Anthracite roof liners, an edition logo, the glass iDrive Controller and gear selector, and Start/Stop button.

BMW Individual wood veneers, aluminium inlays and BMW Individual Black Merino leather-cladding on seats with red contrast stitching is offered as standard fitment. To drive the dark-lord theme deeper, there are deeply tinted rear windows.

All three edition models are available with the standard engines for each of their original models. Market launch is August 2021 and prices in Germany start at €93,200 (R1.6m) for the BMW X5 Black Vermilion, €100,700 (R1.73m) for the BMW X6 Black Vermilion and €108,700 (R1.86m) for the BMW X7.

BMW SA says it will not market these red-nosed behemoths locally.

BMW 3 Series Mzansi Edition strikes a sportier pose

Black trimmings and glowing grille give BMW’s iconic sedan more attitude
Life
2 weeks ago

BMW chooses a darkened-up vibe for X3 Mzansi Edition

Street smart version adds Shadow Line trim and a blacked-out kidney grille
Life
1 month ago

Opel to bring back Manta as brand goes all-electric

The sports coupé is part of Opel’s plans to have a fully electric line up in Europe by 2028
Life
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why own a car when you can subscribe instead?
Life / Motoring
2.
BIG READ: Six days in Suez: The inside story of ...
Life
3.
Toyota’s rally-bred GR Yaris storms into Mzansi
Life / Motoring
4.
Swaggering Kia Sonet is a pleasant little charmer
Life / Motoring
5.
Cracking the Zombie code unlocks a tiki rum blend
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.