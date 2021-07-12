NEW MODELS
BMW unveils special edition SUVs
The X5, X6 are now available in a new red-grilled Vermilion edition
BMW has revealed new special editions of its X5, X6 and X7 high-end SUVs.
Known as the Vermilion Edition, you’ll not miss the red kidney grilles and red brake calipers of the X5 and X6. The X7 edition in Frozen Black metallic dispenses with the contrasting colour, but like the special-edition X5 and X6, it has 22-inch alloy wheels. There are also edition-specific front and rear aprons.
The central focus of the Black Vermilion editions is the interplay between the colours black and red. For example, the BMW double kidney grille with model-specific red bars creates an effective contrast to the BMW Individual special paint finish Frozen Black metallic.
BMW laser lights, including accented lighting with blue X signature are also part of the package.
The interiors of the BMW X5 and X6 Black Vermilion editions are swathed with M Alcantara Anthracite roof liners, an edition logo, the glass iDrive Controller and gear selector, and Start/Stop button.
BMW Individual wood veneers, aluminium inlays and BMW Individual Black Merino leather-cladding on seats with red contrast stitching is offered as standard fitment. To drive the dark-lord theme deeper, there are deeply tinted rear windows.
All three edition models are available with the standard engines for each of their original models. Market launch is August 2021 and prices in Germany start at €93,200 (R1.6m) for the BMW X5 Black Vermilion, €100,700 (R1.73m) for the BMW X6 Black Vermilion and €108,700 (R1.86m) for the BMW X7.
BMW SA says it will not market these red-nosed behemoths locally.
