CARTOON: Speak up, Ramaphosa

Forecasts of an above-normal hurricane season also supported prices
The president has run out of time, and will anger citizens if he keeps incompetent ministers in place
Social development minister says previous recipients must reapply
President highlights ‘accountability’ and ‘consequence management’ ahead of changes to national executive
FundCraft chief strategy officer Gandy Gandidzanwa talks to Business Day TV
Malusi Ndlovu calls for greater efforts to increase preservation and improve coverage
Two-month respite includes additional fee normally charged for using cash machines of other banks
Hospitals are under strain as infections are spreading faster than before
Team SA has one last chance to bag a medal in the relay race, but it has been hit by bad luck
From genetic engineering to discovering intelligent life on other planets, ridiculous science fiction might just await us
