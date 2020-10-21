Mercedes-AMG A35 is swift and sensible

The Mercedes-AMG A35 sedan is the second of five new AMG cars in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class range that we’ve reviewed, the other being the A45 S hatch which is a 310kW flaming ball that costs R1.1m.

The A35, priced at R883,000, follows the same mechanical formula of a four-cylinder petrol turbo engine and 4Matic all-wheel drive but instead packs a lesser 220kW and 400Nm of torque from its 2.0l engine, and it’s paired to a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

In standard trim it looks typical Merc classy but you can spice up the looks with the optional Aero Pack of more menacing styling elements on the front bumper, blackened wheels and a prominent boot spoiler.

It’s especially easy to launch this car off the line. You need only step hard on the brake, press the throttle and when ready — release! This sequence invokes banging up-changes on its dual-clutch automatic transmission.

It leaps out of the starting blocks to dispatch a respectable 0-100km/h time of 5.1 seconds (vs 4.1 seconds for the A45 S hatchback) and top speed of 250km/h; competitive enough urge to worry segment rivals that consist of the BMW M235i Gran Coupe and the Audi S3 sedan.

With that said, the A35 doesn’t quite pivot around bends with the same planted exuberance as its Limited-slip diff equipped A45S cousin. Its cornering feels more of a front end task but with little understeer waywardness.