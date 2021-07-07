Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

BMW’s latest 2 Series Coupé breaks cover

Luxurious new models are faster, more powerful and packed with safety features

07 July 2021 - 13:54 Motor News Reporter
The new BMW 2 Series retains the classic rear wheel drive set up, with all-wheel drive found on the range-topping M240i xDrive model. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new BMW 2 Series retains the classic rear wheel drive set up, with all-wheel drive found  on the range-topping M240i xDrive model. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW has introduced its faster, more powerful BMW 2 Series, which the company says is focused on increasing performance via an athletic design, a more sophisticated chassis that it shares with the BMW 4 Series Coupé, lightweight design, balanced 50:50 weight distribution and a rear-wheel biased xDrive system for the range topping M240i xDrive.

The flagship is powered by a six-cylinder 3.0l engine with 285kW and 500Nm. There will also be four-cylinder petrol and diesel models in rear-wheel drive format. The diesel BMW 220d Coupé puts out 140kW/400Nm with a 48V mild-hybrid system, while the petrol 220i has 130kW and 300Nm. There’s also a BMW 230i Coupé yielding 180kW, but it will be on sale only from 2022.

All the engines team up with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission as standard. The M240i has launch control and steering-wheel paddles as standard, but those features are optional on the rest.

Furthermore, the top M Sport model now sits 28mm lower and gets wider wheel tracks on an M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes, and a traction-enhancing M Sport differential at the rear axle. Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers is optional for the flagship model as well as 17-, 18- and 19-inch M light-alloy wheel options. The new 2 Series is 105mm longer and 64mm wider than its predecessor, with the wheelbase extended by 51mm.

Safety features include front-collision warning, speed-limit info, lane-departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. Optionally, lane-change warning, rear-collision prevention, rear-crossing traffic warning, park-distance control, reversing assistant, surround view and remote 3D view are available.

State-of-the-art display and operating system includes 8.8-inch control display and a 5.1 inch digital instrument cluster. Picture: SUPPLIED
State-of-the-art display and operating system includes 8.8-inch control display and a 5.1 inch digital instrument cluster. Picture: SUPPLIED

The cockpit has the option of a fully digital display and a head-up display. Sport seats and leather steering wheel are standard, and interior trim strips in Dark Graphite matt are standard. Steering-wheel heating, ambient lighting, and glass slide/tilt sunroof are optional.

Practicality is enhanced with a 390l boot and split/folding rear seats.

The car’s shape is similar to the previous compact coupé, but features a revised frontal design and rear, 3D-effect light clusters and a more pronounced, integrated boot spoiler. An optional M Sport Package Pro can be added on top of the M Sport specification, which includes 19-inch M light-alloy wheels, M Sport brakes, eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, a front spoiler lip and an M rear spoiler. Model-specific M Performance Parts will also be available for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé from launch.

BMW SA says the model will arrive in early 2022.

Wanted Online: The feisty BMW M2 CS is a not-so-guilty pleasure

The junior M has got the stuff to make it a future sports classic
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45S turns on the look and speed charms

It’s one part sexy four-door coupe and one part raging dragon
Life
5 months ago

New M3 Competition delivers rev-hungry performance

Love or hate the contentious snout, BMW’s sports sedan blends blistering pace with finesse
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Why own a car when you can subscribe instead?
Life / Motoring
2.
Six days in Suez: The inside story of the ship ...
Life
3.
Toyota’s rally-bred GR Yaris storms into Mzansi
Life / Motoring
4.
Swaggering Kia Sonet is a pleasant little charmer
Life / Motoring
5.
Cracking the Zombie code unlocks a tiki rum blend
Life

Related Articles

Here are SA’s top 30 selling cars for June

Life / Motoring

Why own a car when you can subscribe instead?

Life / Motoring

BMW 3 Series Mzansi Edition strikes a sportier pose

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.