Jeep Compass heads south and finds its adventure mojo

The Jeep Compass was launched in 2007 as a new compact SUV range positioned between the entry-level Renegade and the mid-level Cherokee in the US brand’s line-up.

It was originally conceived as a crossover vehicle for first-time Jeep buyers who drove primarily on tar, but the second-generation Compass has been launched in SA as a more off-road-focused model. The single derivative on sale is the 2.4 4x4 Trailhawk, which has all the gear needed to tackle rough trails, including intelligent four-wheel drive that can send 100% of available torque to any one wheel when needed.

It also has a generous 216mm ground clearance, a low-range transfer case, hill-descent control, and different modes for Snow, Sand, Rock and Mud that the driver can select with a dial.

We took the Compass Trailhawk for a jaunt around the Gerotek off-road course near Pretoria, and though it got through the trail, it wasn’t all plain sailing. The good ground clearance kept the belly out of harm’s way and the four-wheel-drive system delivered as promised, keeping the vehicle moving forward through axle twisters.

The hill-descent control behaved inconsistently, however, and sometimes let the vehicle run downhill too fast. Also, the dual-purpose Falken WildPeak HT tyres weren’t very grippy on slippery ascents — I’d expect knobblier rubber on a vehicle that wears an off-road-rated Trailhawk badge.

The tyres were at least sensibly sized with a high profile that delivered a very plush ride. The ability to cover rough tar and gravel roads in comfort is one of this Jeep’s finer characteristics.

I could hear the car creaking sometimes as it traversed unkempt surfaces though, and it was unclear whether the noise was caused by the suspension or the body. This was a blot on a vehicle that otherwise seems to have good solidity, as attested to by its five-star Euro Ncap crash test rating.