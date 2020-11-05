ROAD TEST
Pajero Sport offers good value and improved looks
Facelift may help this seven-seater SUV achieve the sales it deserves
05 November 2020 - 05:08
The Pajero Sport launched in 2017 looked like a peacock that was trying too hard. Its extensively chromed front end was an overdesigned mish mash while the rear wasn’t much better, with high-mounted tail lamps had long vertical strips that looked like they were melting into the bumper. It was bold, certainly, but quite polarising.
For its 2020 facelift, Mitsubishi’s SUV has been neatened up with a tidier facade — though there’s still plenty of chrome — and the vertical strips in the tail lights have been shortened.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now