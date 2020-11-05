Life / Motoring ROAD TEST Pajero Sport offers good value and improved looks Facelift may help this seven-seater SUV achieve the sales it deserves BL PREMIUM

The Pajero Sport launched in 2017 looked like a peacock that was trying too hard. Its extensively chromed front end was an overdesigned mish mash while the rear wasn’t much better, with high-mounted tail lamps had long vertical strips that looked like they were melting into the bumper. It was bold, certainly, but quite polarising.

For its 2020 facelift, Mitsubishi’s SUV has been neatened up with a tidier facade — though there’s still plenty of chrome — and the vertical strips in the tail lights have been shortened.