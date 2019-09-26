RAV4 will rev your sensibilities, not your senses

Toyota’s decision to create a new compact crossover segment against the backdrop of its hugely successful land marauders in 1994 has been a brilliant move.

The newest iteration of the Rav4 is already going great guns in the market and proving just as popular as the outgoing model, despite determination from many rival brands to match its popularity in the family transport market, with only a few coming close.

It’s practical, well made and efficient, but it does sit at a curious midpoint. It’s a mid-size SUV that is a 4x4 and has suggestive features such as a “rock & dirt” and “mud & sand” mode control, a clever enough four-wheel system yet no low-range gearing, a fairly limited 200mm ground clearance and 20º departure angle.