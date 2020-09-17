Hi-tech Hyundai Tucson comes out to party

After teaser pictures released a couple of weeks ago, Hyundai has now uncovered the new-generation Tucson and revealed all the technical details.

As the teaser pics suggested, the Korean SUV has taken a bold leap with a striking new party-animal design and state-of the-art technology.

The new Tucson is the fourth generation of an SUV that has sold more than 7-million units worldwide since its 2004 launch, making it the company’s best-selling SUV globally.

The vehicle is a design revolution for the brand, featuring a bigger body than its predecessor and a muscular stance combining sharp angles and dynamic proportions in what Hyundai calls its “Sensuous Sportiness” design identity.

Most prominent are the Parametric hidden daytime running lights, which lurk unseen behind the prominent grille until they’re switched on. Then, the dark chrome appearance of the grille transforms into jewel-like shapes.

Parametric “jewels” also feature as a prominent design element on the side of the vehicle with its chiselled surfaces. At the rear, wide tail lamps with parametric hidden light details continue the design theme, and the rear bumper integrates parametric pattern details with a three-dimensional effect.

Hyundai says the interior was inspired by waterfalls, with twin silver garnish lines streaming from the centre fascia to the rear doors. The broad ridge of the dashboard blends with the doors, wrapping around front occupants like a deep gorge.

State-of-the-art technology and connectivity sees this Tucson becoming the first Hyundai to feature a full touchscreen console that dispenses with physical buttons and knobs, and the 26cm AVN-T screen fills the centre of the vehicle.

High-quality soft-touch materials appear throughout the interior, and ambient mood lighting offers 64 configurable colours. Customers can choose from three interior trims, including one-tone Black in fabric or leather, two-tone Black and Beige in fabric or leather and the Teal colour pack.

Hi-tech features include calendar integration inside the infotainment system, with users able to see their Apple or Google Calendar on the touchscreen.

Hyundai LIVE Services add real-time parking information and fuel station locations including prices, as well as weather information. Destinations or points of interest can also be sent from the app to the in-car navigation system.