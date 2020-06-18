INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
All-new Nissan X-Trail breaks cover
Nissan’s new SUV offers enhanced looks, convenience features and improved driveability
The all-new Nissan X-Trail (or the Rogue as it's know in the US) was unveiled this week as the third generation of the SUV that debuted back in 2000.
Much of the outgoing version’s appeal lay in it offering space for up to seven passengers, making it attractive above a raft of rivals that include five-seaters from Hyundai, Kia, Mazda and Volkswagen. However the 2020 version has been shown in five-seat guise.
This latest model, though designed on a completely new platform, remains the same size as the outgoing model with a wheel base of 2,705mm. But it’s 3.8cm shorter with a half a centimetre lower roofline.
It arrives wearing a fresher exterior design, including a prominent V-motion grille corporate look as found on other current Nissan products like the Micra.
The body features aerodynamic enhancements in the form of “3D” tyre deflectors in the lower front fascia, an active grille shutter to control air flow into the engine compartment, and underbody covering to manage air flow.
Overall it’s a more exciting and sharper look than ever before and should be more striking with a wide range of colours including five two-tone combinations.
The cabin doesn’t grow larger, but becomes more premium with next level amenities like head up display and high-definition digital display screens.
There are heated front and rear leather seats while the top model Platinum grade gets quilted semi-aniline leather covering.
The rear bench is a split one-touch fold-down operation with a motion activated tailgate offering access to the cargo area with a nifty Divide-n-Hide packing system that provides hidden and secure storage.
Sophisticated luxury and convenience items include wireless connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice-activated Google Maps and Waze, wireless smartphone charging located on the centre console and varied USB type ports.
The digital screens include a full-colour head up display, a digital gauge cluster and a 22.8cm central touchscreen.
One of Nissan’s pioneering technologies is ProPILOT Assist. This system offers a hands-on, driver- assist technology of steering assist, intelligent cruise control, self-brake and accelerate feature.
Powering the new X-Trail is a 2.5l four cylinder engine with Nissan’s Direct Injection Gasoline (DIGTM) system. It produces 135kW, up from 126kW, and 245Nm which is increased from 233Nm of the old motor. It’s said to have lower fuel consumption too.
It’s available in front-wheel drive and intelligent All-Wheel Drive models. A drive mode selector in front-wheel drive models offers three drive modes: Sport, Standard and Eco. AWD models add Off-road and Snow modes.
The new SUV also features a new electric power steering with quicker ratios.
The local introduction date is not yet confirmed but according to Nissan SA product communications officer Veralda Schmidt the popularity of this model makes it a certainty for SA.