All-new Nissan X-Trail breaks cover

The all-new Nissan X-Trail (or the Rogue as it's know in the US) was unveiled this week as the third generation of the SUV that debuted back in 2000.

Much of the outgoing version’s appeal lay in it offering space for up to seven passengers, making it attractive above a raft of rivals that include five-seaters from Hyundai, Kia, Mazda and Volkswagen. However the 2020 version has been shown in five-seat guise.

This latest model, though designed on a completely new platform, remains the same size as the outgoing model with a wheel base of 2,705mm. But it’s 3.8cm shorter with a half a centimetre lower roofline.

It arrives wearing a fresher exterior design, including a prominent V-motion grille corporate look as found on other current Nissan products like the Micra.

The body features aerodynamic enhancements in the form of “3D” tyre deflectors in the lower front fascia, an active grille shutter to control air flow into the engine compartment, and underbody covering to manage air flow.

Overall it’s a more exciting and sharper look than ever before and should be more striking with a wide range of colours including five two-tone combinations.

The cabin doesn’t grow larger, but becomes more premium with next level amenities like head up display and high-definition digital display screens.

There are heated front and rear leather seats while the top model Platinum grade gets quilted semi-aniline leather covering.