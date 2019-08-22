The Koleos is a space ace

The Renault Koleos is big and comfortable. I also like the C-shaped LED daytime running lights that define the face of this SUV.

Boot space is quite big and it may give the impression this is a seven-seater, but it is not. I could fit my family of four in the Koleos, including myself, and still have room for groceries, toys and possibly some household furniture. My little one liked jumping and playing there as he saw it as a playground of sorts, and the leather trim is easy to clean.

There are quite a lot of storage cabins for water bottles and iPads. I also like the grab handles on either side of the centre console. The driving position is comfortable.

Four USB charging ports for front and rear passengers minimised any unnecessary quarrels as to who must charge first or last. There is also a 12V socket for a third passenger; worthwhile for those long journeys and a nice touch.

From an aesthetic point of view there is attractive chrome detailing that runs along the front and into the front doors, with the side window surrounds and door handles having a similar chrome design.

This adds up to impressive visual beauty and the test vehicle’s navy blue colour makes the chrome stand out even more.

The front and rear doors open to generous angles, which comes in handy with me wrestling with my boys when getting them into car seats and putting on seatbelts. I didn’t feel squeezed out.