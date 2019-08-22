LONG-TERM TEST
The Koleos is a space ace
Renault’s family-friendly SUV is roomy and well priced, and has a charging point for everyone
The Renault Koleos is big and comfortable. I also like the C-shaped LED daytime running lights that define the face of this SUV.
Boot space is quite big and it may give the impression this is a seven-seater, but it is not. I could fit my family of four in the Koleos, including myself, and still have room for groceries, toys and possibly some household furniture. My little one liked jumping and playing there as he saw it as a playground of sorts, and the leather trim is easy to clean.
There are quite a lot of storage cabins for water bottles and iPads. I also like the grab handles on either side of the centre console. The driving position is comfortable.
Four USB charging ports for front and rear passengers minimised any unnecessary quarrels as to who must charge first or last. There is also a 12V socket for a third passenger; worthwhile for those long journeys and a nice touch.
From an aesthetic point of view there is attractive chrome detailing that runs along the front and into the front doors, with the side window surrounds and door handles having a similar chrome design.
This adds up to impressive visual beauty and the test vehicle’s navy blue colour makes the chrome stand out even more.
The front and rear doors open to generous angles, which comes in handy with me wrestling with my boys when getting them into car seats and putting on seatbelts. I didn’t feel squeezed out.
I liked the keyless entry system, where the key stays in your pocket. You get distracted and forget to lock the car and start walking away from your car? No need to worry; a few steps away from the Koleos, it automatically lock itself with a distinct bleep. Just as a nice reminder that your goods inside are safe and secure.
At R449 900, the the top-of-the-range Koleos 2.5 Dynamique 4x4 is very affordable for what it offers, and is the only sub R500,000 SUV in its market segment.
Fuel consumption from the petrol vehicle is 10.0l/100km, but my pet peeve was the CVT (continuously variable transmission), which was a constant nuisance for me as it seems stuck in one gear and just endlessly whines.
Renault has a potential winner despite the massive competition from the Toyota RAV4, Ford Kuga and the award-winning VW Tiguan. The specs are good, the pricing aggressive and the cabin space to die for. The Koleos is a likeable family SUV, with a “smiling” face.
Tech Specs
Engine
Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo
Capacity: 2,488cc
Power: 126kW
Torque: 233Nm
Transmission
Type: CVT automatic 7-speed
Drivetrain
Type: Two-wheel drive with selectable 4WD auto and 4WD Lock
Performance
Top speed: 199km/h
0-100km/h: 9.8 seconds (claimed)
Fuel consumption: 8.3l/100 km (claimed); 10.0l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 192g/km
Standard features
Electric mirrors, electric windows, leather seats, dual-zone climate control with air vents for rear passengers, hands-free key card, cruise control, automatic LED daytime running lights, cornering fog lights, electrically adjustable front seats, six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, parking sensors, reversing camera, blind-spot detection, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, central locking, height- and reach-adjustable steering wheel, cooled/warmed cupholder, infotainment system with 22cm capacitive touch screen, navigation, voice command, 225/60 R18 tyres
Warranty: Five years/150,000km
Service plan: Five years/90,000km
Price: R479,900
Lease*: R10,291 per month
*at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Competition
Honda CR-V 1.5 Executive AWD, 140kW/240Nm — R626,900
Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Elite, 115kW/196Nm — R529,900
Nissan X-Trail 2.5 4x4 Tekna, 106kW/200Nm — R523,800
VW Tiguan 2.0 TSI 4Motion Highline, 162kW/350Nm — R592,100
Mazda CX-5 2.5 AWD Individual, 143kW/257Nm — R569,100
Toyota Rav4 2.0 GX-R CVT AWD, 127kW/203Nm — R516,100