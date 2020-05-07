Citroën’s vive la différence SUV

There’s a lot of styling homogeneity in the car market, with different brands often copying one another and doing much the same thing in a formulaic, paint-by-numbers approach.

Citroën, back in SA after a couple of years’ leave of absence, has always favoured a vive la différence approach and its latest exhibit is the C5 Aircross SUV, the flagship of its local range.

First, just look at it. There’s no chance this posing peacock will ever get lost in a crowd. No doubt it won’t appeal to everyone’s taste and some might find the glitzy grille and those red accents a little too “Walt Disney” for their liking. Even the roof rails aren’t spared the dual-tone colour treatment.

But if you want to stand out in le traffic jam, this flamboyant French car will certainly get you noticed.

But there’s safety, substance and family practicality beneath the party-animal veneer. If it’s a cushy ride you’re after, one of this car’s other unique selling points is a fancy suspension system called Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension that uses hydraulic buffers to help eliminate bounce from the car’s drive.

It really works. The suspension seems to get better the worse the road gets and comes into its own on rippled gravel roads. Together with the bump-soaking ride and high-profile tyres, the generous 230mm ground clearance makes the C5 Aircross a useful SUV that can be used for mild offroading even though it’s only a front-wheel drive.