Citroën C5 Aircross remains cushy in the bumpy lanes

The C5 Aircross we have for a six-month test is the biggest and plushest Citroën money can buy, and the Shine specification of our car the swankiest.

In city conditions the C5 Aircross retains the practicality and agility so central to the urban crossover experience with a cosy ride, agility and capacious cabin. The time arrived to point its spectacular nose at the countryside to see what’s what.

Its 121kW and 240Nm is filtered through a six-speed automatic gearbox and to its front wheels. This might sound inadequate for farm road jaunts when compared to the many all-wheel offerings but it is in fact a useful mechanical configuration in rustic areas where its good damping helps iron out bumpy gravel roads.

The C5 Aircross passed the tarmac kilometres test route with good impressions. There’s a fawning flattery in how the dampers also soaked up the craggy back roads found outside Krugersdorp on our way to the North West.

With the cruise control engaged it’ll warn you if you are too close to other cars, while a lane-keep function gently nudges the car back into a lane should you straddle the centre line.