Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Renault Koleos gets a refresh for 2020

The French SUV has had a few subtle tweaks

25 June 2020 - 05:07 Phuti Mpyane
Minor exterior styling changes put a new twinkle on the Koleos appearance. Picture: SUPPLIED
Minor exterior styling changes put a new twinkle on the Koleos appearance. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Renault Koleos is the French brand’s flagship SUV, created to capitalise on the booming SUV genre by bringing its own Gallic flair to the market. It’s been on sale for a couple of years and now gets an update after recently being fitted with an electronic handbrake and a powered tailgate.

To the uninitiated, it looks rather like the old car, but styling differences on its front end include small dark slats on the chromed grille and reshaped daytime running lights.

The rear gets redesigned with a skid plate and chrome inserts to match another new skid plate that appears from under the front bumper. 

There’s little change inside the car, with the rear-view mirror now a more concave, wide lens shape, and it gets warmed and cooled cup holders. Otherwise it’s largely business as usual inside the spacious cabin.

It’s still a 464boot with the seats up, or 1,795l when configured in 60-40 split features, but there’s an added 35l of additional storage around the cabin, including an 11l glove box and 7l cubby in the centre console.

The R-Link 2 multimedia system now encompasses a full-screen display for Apple CarPlay dependent on model chosen. 

Mechanically, the Koleos remains untouched with its 126kW and 233Nm 2.5l petrol engine and X-Tronic CVT transmission.

Two trim levels, Expression and Dynamique, are available and the vehicle can still be had in front-wheel drive or 4x4 configurations.

VW swells its SUV ranks with new T-Roc

Larger than recently launched T-Cross, new car is carmaker’s fifth range in fast-growing segment
Life
1 week ago

Ford Figo goes Freestyle with its new budget crossover

Essentially a Figo hatchback on stilts, the Freestyle rides higher and has SUV-like styling
Life
2 weeks ago

Isuzu M-UX gets refinements for 2020

The SUV gets aesthetic improvements and minor retouches inside the seven-seat cabin
Life
3 weeks ago

2020 Suzuki Ignis gets a fresh new face

A styling tweak and improved technology for the compact crossover
Life
3 weeks ago

Refreshed Mercedes E-Class coupé and cabriolet derivatives cruise in

Both models get the tech and luxury polish that debuted with their sedan cousin earlier in the year
Life
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Victoria Yards rekindles itself in a world of ...
Life
2.
PODCAST | New Toyota Corolla sedan is ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Nostalgia rules as Aston Martin rebuilds DB5 of ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Top 10 adult animated shows to stream
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Toyota is SA’s most hijacked car
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Fuel price set to spike as oil recovers

Life / Motoring

Energy company turns carbon dioxide into petrol

Life / Motoring

Porsche beefs up its Cayenne GTS with V8 power

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.