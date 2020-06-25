Renault Megane RS 300 Trophy races into town

The good news is that Renault’s fire-spitting hot hatch, the Megane RS 300 Trophy, has been launched in SA.

The bad news is that it costs R774,900 in manual format and R799,900 in EDC dual-clutch automatic. And the worst news, if you want one of these cars, is that only seven units of the French low-flyer are coming to SA. If you’re interested, better hurry and order one.

The Megane RS 300 Trophy is Renault’s answer to hot hatches like the Honda Civic Type R, VW Golf R and Hyundai i30N. It’s the most hardcore and track-focussed version of Renault’s RS range which until now has been available in milder RS 280 models.

This range-topping RS packs 221kW of power which equates to 300hp in the old-speak and is what the car’s badge refers to. The power is the same in both the manual and auto, but the two-pedalled version makes more torque at 420Nm, with the three-pedalled car making do with 400Nm.

Either way, that’s a lot of muscle from a 1.8l four-cylinder engine and the auto’s 420Nm out-guns the torque of the Golf, Civic and Hyundai which all have 2.0l engines.

The turbocharged engine feeds the front wheels with the assistance of a limited-slip differential that improves cornering traction and reduces torque steer.

Aiding and abetting the high-performance thrills is a 4Control four-wheel steering system which enables a smaller turning radius, better stability and a quicker steering response.