PODCAST | New Toyota Corolla sedan is good-looking but thirsty

The team talks about the cars they’ve been driving and about the upcoming Ford’s Sim racing

24 June 2020 - 12:42 Motoring Reporter
The New Corolla sedan gets the same stunning, trapezoidal grille and letterbox-size headlamps first seen on the Corolla hatch. Picture: SUPPLIED
The New Corolla sedan gets the same stunning, trapezoidal grille and letterbox-size headlamps first seen on the Corolla hatch. Picture: SUPPLIED

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner is joined in the virtual studio by Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. They touch on all the latest industry news and also talk about what cars they’ve been driving.

Droppa and Naidu have both enjoyed the new Toyota Corolla sedan, while Falkiner has been having a ball in the Suzuki Swift Sport.

The team also discusses the ins and outs of car auctions, as well as Ford’s new Sim racing competition that starts on June 29.

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

