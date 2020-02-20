The rise and rise of Suzuki SA

Suzuki SA opened its account in 2020 with a new record, selling more cars, commercial vehicles and SUVs than ever before.

The 1,632 Suzukis sold in January is a huge jump of 61.4% over the same month last year and beats its previous record set in October 2019.

Suzuki’s passenger vehicles and SUVs took the lion’s share of all sales, with the Swift (824 new units) and the Jimny (189 units) leading the pack. The Swift was the sixth best-selling passenger vehicle in SA.

Phuti Mpyane: What is Suzuki’s vision as a brand?

Brendon Carpenter: Suzuki’s strategy then, now and going forward has always hinged on striving to provide value, the right product and at the right price to the customer.

PM: In the past it was easy to define Suzuki’s vision and value proposition, but how will the brand redefine the value proposition in the electric age?

BC: It’s an interesting question as it’s a topic we are toiling with as we ask how the motoring landscape will look like in the next five to 10 years, and how does this affect our change. If you look at Suzuki as a brand, it’s never been a pioneer brand. We are not a brand that goes out there and introduces or embraces new technology as quickly.