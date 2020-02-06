Gloomy start to new-vehicle sales in 2020

The 0.25% interest rate cut at the beginning of the year failed to stimulate new-vehicle sales in January, with the market taking a significant dive.

While South African consumers usually delay purchasing cars until the new year, boosting January sales as a result, last month’s numbers were lower than December 2019.

January’s 8.1% drop to 39,475 new-vehicle sales isn’t entirely representative as it excludes BMW SA, which has taken a decision to report its sales quarterly instead of monthly from now on.

“Taking BMW’s monthly average sales during 2019 into account, a more representative January sales picture may be in the region of 5.2% down,” says Lebogang Gaoaketse, Wesbank’s Head of Marketing and Communication. Nevertheless, January sales remained depressed for a particularly slow start to sales in the new decade.

Gaoaketse said the 0.25% cut early in the new year will hopefully still contribute to a more optimistic tone for the industry this year.