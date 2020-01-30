Life / Motoring OUTLOOK Hot Hyundai to lead new-model charge The rapid i30N joins the Renault Triber, Corolla Quest and updated Jaguar F-Type in February’s launch list BL PREMIUM

The automotive year started with a futuristic fusillade when a number of sci-fi-inspired cars were unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

With the Detroit motor show now moved from January to June, CES became the year-starting stage for auto companies to roll out their latest creations, and there was some razzle dazzle worthy of the city in which the event was staged.