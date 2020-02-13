Quartararo sets the pace as Rossi ponders his future

Young star Fabio Quartararo, riding a Yamaha, topped the time sheets in the opening MotoGP preseason test at Malaysia’s Sepang circuit on the weekend.

The Frenchman set a 1:58.349 lap time on Sunday to finish just 0.082 sec ahead of Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, who was second fastest, with Suzuki’s Alex Rins third, just a tenth of a second behind Quartararo.

It was a tightly contested practice session, with the top 13 riders separated by just half a second.

SA’s Brad Binder (KTM), the former Moto3 champion who is making his debut in the MotoGP class this season, was 17th quickest on 1:59.104.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez was 12th on his Honda with 1:58.772, and multiple champion Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) was fifth fastest on 1:58.541.

Rossi will decide in 2020 whether to call time on his stellar MotoGP career after Yamaha recently announced the signing of Quartararo as the Italian great’s replacement from 2021.

Quartararo, 20, will remain with the Petronas Yamaha non-works team for one more season before stepping up alongside Spaniard Maverick Vinales at the factory outfit. The French youngster had an impressive rookie season in 2019 with six pole positions and seven podium finishes

Rossi, 40, will be starting his 25th season in Grand Prix motorcycle racing in March and said he wants time to decide what comes next.

“Before doing so, I need to have some answers that only the track and the first few races can give me,” he said.

If Rossi continues to race, Yamaha said it will provide him with a factory-spec bike and full engineering support.

There will be one more preseason test in Qatar, on February 22, before the riders return there for the first MotoGP race of the year on March 8.