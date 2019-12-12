BMW Driving Experience: Learning to corner fear and punish the pan

The sound of an F1 engine firing up can raise the heartbeat by as much as 15 points. The sound of a BMW M3 engine doesn’t really compare, but there is enough latent menace in its throaty snarl to elicit a frisson of fear in the deepest recesses of the brain.

The pretrack briefing at the Bridgestone-sponsored BMW Driving Experience at Zwartkops Raceway didn’t really help to alleviate this symptom. Sure, it had been delivered in a friendly good-hearted fashion, and was fun as briefings go, but there was no hiding that track days are a serious undertaking and that the devil is often in the details.

The anatomy of a corner, with its apex and turning-in and exit points seemed fairly obvious (it turned out not to be), but it was the stress given to little things such as seating positions and the position of one’s hands on the wheel (not at ten-to-two as it turns out) that seemed a little alarming to someone used to driving cowboy style, one hand on top of the wheel and the other usually preoccupied with texting or gesticulating wildly at other road users.

Most people think they are good drivers, but few have the opportunity to explore the basis of such a supposition. A track day provides the perfect moment of truth, and it can be as humbling as it is rewarding. You have the freedom to concentrate on the sheer pleasure of driving fast without the everyday hazards of the usual commute. But it is a controlled environment, and this means you have to listen to your instructor. And this is not always easy.

Terse injunctions

Despite the best intentions, I found it difficult to process all the incoming information, which demands that one multitasks at speed. Michael Schumacher had the uncanny ability to fiddle with all kinds of car settings while chatting to the pit crew as he was diving into a corner at 280km/h. Not me.