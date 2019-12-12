New British 4x4 will revive spirit of original Defender

Diehard Land Rover Defender fans lamented the demise of the iconic 4x4 which forged its go-anywhere reputation on the world’s toughest off-road trails since 1948.

The new Defender launched this year is a far cry from that utilitarian workhorse; it’s a hi-tech luxury SUV with a boxy shape vaguely reminiscent of the original.

Now the spirit of the original Defender is to be revived in the new Ineos Grenadier, a back-to-basics workhorse 4x4 that will be coming to SA.

It is a new automotive venture by British chemicals company Ineos, which is best known for sponsoring the Tour de France-winning Ineos cycling team (formerly Sky).

In 2017, Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and adventurer, identified a gap in the market for a stripped back, utilitarian 4x4 engineered for modern day compliance and reliability.

Like the original Defender, and the Toyota Land Cruiser 76 which is still on sale, the Grenadier will be a rugged vehicle focusing more on off-road utility than luxury frills. It will be built on a ladder frame chassis and feature permanent four wheel drive and solid axle suspension.

“We’re looking at a back-to-basics, uncompromising 4x4, and getting it right for an off-road application,” Mark Tennant, Head of Commercial at Ineos Automotive, told Motor News.