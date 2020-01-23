Land Cruiser 200: Toyota upgrades the king of the jungle

Toyota SA has tweaked its flagship Land Cruiser 200 VX-R with a 14-speaker JBL Premium sound system and Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) system.

The entertainment comprises a pair of rear-mounted 29cm screens with multimedia inputs located in the rear console, along with four-zone climate control. In addition to the upgrade, there are changes to the six exterior colours available.

Sparkling Black Pearl replaces Attitude Black as the exterior colour while Midnight Blue and Sunset Dune have been discontinued. Customers also have the option of either black or beige interior trim on the VX-R grade.

The rest of the specification items remain unchanged, and include Toyota Safety Sense that consists of Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Assist and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The Land Cruiser 200 is powered by a 4.5l turbodiesel V8 engine delivering 195kW and 650Nm.

Each Land Cruiser 200 is sold with a nine service/90,000km service plan, with intervals set at 10,000km, or 12 months. A three-year/100,000km warranty is included.

Prices

Land Cruiser 200 4.5D V8 GX-R — R1,086,200

Land Cruiser 200 4.5D V8 VX-R Black — R1,510,100

Land Cruiser 200 4.5D V8 VX-R Beige -R1,510,100