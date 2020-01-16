Life / Motoring

Aston Martin teases an open-cockpit V12 stunner

Just 88 units of the limited-edition 515kW Speedster will be produced worldwide

16 January 2020 - 05:09 Phuti Mpyane

Speedsters like the McLaren Elva, SLR Stirling Moss Speedster and a heap from other brands, including Jaguar’s 1954 D-Type Le Mans racer, are generally focused race cars for the road.

Think of them as F1 cars with licence discs. They can either have a simple strip of glass as a cushion against the elements or, in extremis, have no windscreen to speak of.

The new Speedster that Aston Martin has just confirmed for production is a two-seater open-cockpit projectile powered by a 5.2l twin-turbo V12 engine that’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Outputs are 515kW and 700Nm.

With not much detail to accompany the teaser, you can be sure that it’ll be a thrilling, visceral offering with a soul-vibrating soundtrack.

The car honours the brand’s 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1 and CC100 Speedster centenary concept car from 2013.

Only 88 examples of this in-house creation of Q by Aston Martin will be available to customers worldwide, with deliveries expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Aston Martin Lagonda president and group CEO Dr Andy Palmer said: “The V12 Speedster we’re proud to confirm ... once again showcases not only this great British brand’s ambition and ingenuity but also celebrates our rich and unrivalled heritage."

Aston Martin’s new SUV visits SA for a teaser

British luxury sports car firm finally enters the SUV fray to take on Bentayga and Urus
1 month ago

Jaguar F-Type undergoes a major facelift

Along with a range-wide restyle, the R model gets a power boost and chassis tweak
1 month ago

BMW Driving Experience: Learning to corner fear and punish the pan

Every curve is a learning curve in BMW’s Driving Experience, writes Stephen Haw
1 month ago

Audi A7 lands in SA with space and grace

New Sportback offers plenty of room and utility under its stylish sheet metal
1 month ago

Life / Motoring
Life / Motoring
Life / Books
Life / Motoring
At the wheel of the new VW Golf 8

Lexus LC 500 goes al fresco

Volkswagen displays its electric-car Vizzion

A McLaren that will really blow your hair back

