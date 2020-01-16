Range Rover hybrid works, if you will have it

So far in its near 50-year existence of being the gold standard in discerning SUVs, the Range Rover’s history of luxury, off-roading and status symbolism has been unquestionable.

But the past eight years have brought greater and more contentious change than in any previous model. First shedding more than 400kg thanks to a lightweight aluminium chassis that brought huge improvements to handling and performance, it now has a plug-in hybrid derivative. This vintage is quite likely the penultimate variety before a full on Range Rover EV is realised.

On test here is the L Vogue SE P400e of which the "L" in its name signifies a long wheelbase chassis that’s 200mm longer than standard models, though you can have it in standard length too. My test unit was lavishly appointed with luxuries including the cutting edge digitised cockpit. It has seating for four to five full-sized adults inside a 3,230mm long wheelbase.

With the seats up, the load volume is a generous 698l and turns to 1,940l when they are folded down.

The Range Rover can be propelled by petrol or diesel engines in V6 or V8 guise but seated behind the steering wheel of the P400e you are hustled along by a 221kW/400Nm four-cylinder petrol that’s bundled with an 85kW/275Nm electric motor.