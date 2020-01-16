Toyota premiers a new Yaris rally car for the road

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s 2019 hint of a WRC "homologation special" Toyota Yaris has come to fruition with the launch of the Gazoo Racing Yaris.

Built with knowledge gained from the Yaris that won the 2019 World Rally Championship, the roadgoing Toyota GR Yaris is lightened with the bonnet lid, door panels all made from lightweight aluminium. The black roof is made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastics to lower the car’s centre of gravity.

It wears 18-inch BBS forged wheels and stopping power is supplied by 356mm grooved front discs with four-pot callipers.

Aerodynamic efficiency and a grimacing look and stance are also reached with purposeful bulges all over its three-door body shape, and a wide snarling grille ensures good cooling to its internals.