Life / Motoring

International Launch

Toyota premiers a new Yaris rally car for the road

The new hatchling is a road-going, 4WD homologation special powered by the world’s most powerful three-cylinder engine.

16 January 2020 - 05:09 Phuti Mpyane
The Yaris range gets a new dream racer with 200kW on tap and based on its dust-busting rally champion cousin. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Yaris range gets a new dream racer with 200kW on tap and based on its dust-busting rally champion cousin. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s 2019 hint of a WRC "homologation special" Toyota Yaris has come to fruition with the launch of the Gazoo Racing Yaris.

Built with knowledge gained from the Yaris that won the 2019 World Rally Championship, the roadgoing Toyota GR Yaris is lightened with the bonnet lid, door panels all made from lightweight aluminium. The black roof is made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastics to lower the car’s centre of gravity.

It wears 18-inch BBS forged wheels and stopping power is supplied by 356mm grooved front discs with four-pot callipers.

Aerodynamic efficiency and a grimacing look and stance are also reached with purposeful bulges all over its three-door body shape, and a wide snarling grille ensures good cooling to its internals.   

Sports steering wheel and aluminium pedals create a racy mood inside the Yaris GR. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sports steering wheel and aluminium pedals create a racy mood inside the Yaris GR. Picture: SUPPLIED

Much like the older, less manic Yaris GRMN, the new car is developed and fine-tuned with input from professional drivers. It’s the first in the range to wear the top-tier GR badge that signals total sporting DNA for the road.

It’s powered by what is the world’s most powerful in-line three-cylinder turbo engine with outputs of 200kW and 370Nm. It’s stoked by a six-speed manual gearbox (iMT) with intelligent rev match technology.

As a result, the 1,280kg GR Yaris is said to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in less than 5.5 seconds and onto an electronically limited top speed of 230km/h.

It’s the first Yaris to adopt a sports permanent 4WD system. Known as GR-FOUR, the newly developed all-paw system is the adjustable type that allows front/rear torque balance of 100% front or back or anything in between depending on usage conditions or mode selected.

It’s equipped with a Torsen limited-slip differential to offer this fast Yaris higher levels of cornering and stability.

The GR Yaris is currently under consideration for local introduction. At this stage there is no indication of price, arrival date or number of units headed this way.

Hyundai’s compact SUV offers a cheaper alternative

Keen-priced new Venue arrives to take on the EcoSport and T-Cross in a competitive segment
Life
1 month ago

Hyundai Atos is a charismatic and solidly built tot

The Hyundai Atos is one of the top picks in the competitive baby hatch segment
Life
1 month ago

At the wheel of the new VW Golf 8

The best hatchback in the world just raised the bar again, writes Michael Taylor from the international launch
Life
1 month ago

Peugeot 5008 is a practical fashionista

It’ll add French pizzazz to your school-run doldrums, says Phuti Mpyane
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Twenty cars to look forward to in 2020
Life / Motoring
2.
‘Bullitt’ Ford Mustang auctioned ...
Life / Motoring
3.
BOOK REVIEW: An insider gives her ruthless take ...
Life / Books
4.
McLaren’s new Speedtail hits 403km/h
Life / Motoring
5.
All ears for the future of in-car audio
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Bakkies slide but cars hold stable

Life / Motoring

Suzuki celebrates sales milestone with limited-edition models

Life / Motoring

Mahindra introduces another KUV100 NXT model

Life / Motoring

Big-winged Mini Cooper GP debuts

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.