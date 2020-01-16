Rolls-Royce Cullinan gets ‘rebellious’ Black Badge treatment

Some time in 2019 I was treated to a Rolls-Royce experience outside the realms of the prim etiquette normally associated with the world’s most luxurious cars. A Phantom II in a sideways drift and a Cullinan scrambling up an off-road obstacle were a clear message that a new dawn had emerged.

In truth the transformation took place a while back in 2016 with the introduction of the Black Badge, laying a more youthful, hip and defiant texture on the Ghost, Dawn and Wraith model ranges.

“Black Badge reflects the desires of a distinct group of Rolls-Royce clients: men and women who take risks, break rules and build success on their own terms, the subversive cohort so to speak,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO Rolls-Royce Motor Cars when revealing the rebellion at the Geneva 2016 motor show.

In the same spirit, the latest product to wear the Black Badge, which isn’t necessarily painted black, by the way, thanks to 44,000 paint options available, is the Cullinan SUV. However the brand expects that many will opt for a more intense black paint offered for the brand’s first foray into the SUV segment.

Paint colour aside, it’s a nearly total exterior blackout as chrome surfaces including the front grille surround, side frame finishers, boot handle, boot trim, lower air inlet finisher and exhaust pipes are darkened.