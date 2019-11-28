Audi RS Q8 is new speed king of SUVs

The Audi RS Q8 has been unveiled as the king of high-performance SUVs, with a Nurburgring lap record to prove it.

The Super SUV made its official world debut at the Los Angeles Motor Show on November 20, fresh from setting a 7:42.253 laptime around the iconic Nordschleife (northern loop) of Germany’s Nurburgring racetrack earlier this month. In so doing it dethroned the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S which set a laptime seven seconds slower nearly a year ago.

Built on the same platform as the Lamborghini Urus, the RS Q8 is the new halo model of Audi’s crossover SUV range which was launched in SA earlier this year as a rival to BMW’s X6 and the Mercedes GLE Coupe.

Power comes from a 4.0l twin-turbo V8 with outputs of 441kW and 800Nm — it’s the same fire spitting engine found in the Audi RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback.

To save fuel the engine features cylinder deactivation, as well as mild-hybrid system that uses a generator to recover energy under braking. It allows the vehicle to coast at up to 160km/h for up to 40 seconds at a time before the engine’s restarted.