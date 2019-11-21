A McLaren that will really blow your hair back

With 600kW of power, but no roof, windscreen or side windows, McLaren’s new Elva supercar promises a toupee-tugging experience.

The latest speed chaser from the British stable is the brand’s first open-cockpit road car and only 399 are being built at £1.425m (R27m) a piece, before import duties.

McLaren’s hair-ruffler offers the “ultimate connection between driver, car and the elements”, says Mike Flewitt, CEO McLaren Automotive. “With every sensory input heightened, this is a car that exists to provide unparalleled driving pleasure on road or track.”

The car is part of the brand’s Ultimate Series lineage that also includes P1, Senna, and Speedtail.

Like all McLarens the Elva is made of carbon fibre. It’s the lightest road car McLaren has built and it’s even more powerful than the track-focused 588kW Senna. The 4.0l turbocharged V8 engine fires power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed seamless-shift gearbox, and with the aid of launch control the car blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in under three seconds. It’s even quicker than the McLaren Senna to 200km/h at just 6.7 seconds.