The Trackhawk is a street-brawling Jeep

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is about as subtle as a tackle from Beast Mtawarira.

As you walk up to the vehicle the black 20-inch mag wheels, yellow Brembo brake calipers, and pumped-out wheel flares signal an unmistakably robust intent, as do the dual heat extractors in its sculpted hood (we don’t say “bonnet” when a vehicle’s this overtly American).

The Trackhawk looks like it’s been pumping iron at the gym, and all that’s missing is a “hell yeah” bumper sticker on its rump.

More drag-racing intent is signalled when you jab the red start button and the digital instrument panel lights up with the word “Supercharged” overlaid against a racetrack kerb. It sets the scene for a wild ride and the Trackhawk doesn’t disappoint; all that visual strutting is backed up by an SUV that can do some real bench pressing.

This American car employs the time-honoured ain’t-no-replacement-for-displacement rule with its 6.2l of cubic capacity, but straps on a supercharger for good measure.

The result is 522kW and 875Nm of thrust which makes it the planet’s most powerful production SUV, or enough to make Greta Thunberg very angry.

This so-called “hellcat” engine features upgraded driveline components, including a strengthened transfer case and driveshaft, to handle the extra muscle.

What is all such power for if not to set records? The Trackhawk blazed a hot trail on Russian ice when it set the record for world’s fastest SUV on ice at the Baikal Ice Motor Sports Festival in Russia earlier this year. It set an average speed of 257km/h over the 1km course, briefly touching 280km/h.

Paired with an eight-speed transmission and Quadra-Track all-wheel drive with an electronic limited-slip diff, it’s claimed to haul this 2.5 ton Jeep from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds with the aid of launch control, and onto a 290km/h top speed.

Such numbers are easy to believe by the g-forces that unleash when you fire up that big V8 and thrust the throttle. One can scarcely believe that such a hefalump can shoot forward with such instant vigour, pressing you into your seat with delightful violence.

Things become distinctly more livid in its Sport and Track modes (the latter disabling the traction control, if you dare) as the big, brash SUV shoots towards the horizon like a pack of Springbok forwards.