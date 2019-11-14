Peugeot’s baby hatch is small but safe

Part of Xavier Gobille’s strategy to revive Peugeot sales in SA was to ditch slow-selling models and launch new cars in market segments where the action is happening.

The new MD of Peugeot-Citroën SA (PCSA) has launched the 5008 as Peugeot’s new flagship in the popular midsized SUV market, and at the other end of the scale the subject of this test, the Peugeot 108, has been introduced as the French brand’s contender in the competitive sub-R200,000 mini hatchback segment.

At R179,900 the five-door French hatch is one of the more expensive vehicles in a playground that includes the Kia Picanto, Suzuki Swift and the new Hyundai Atos, but the price tag comes with the best safety package in the class.

Where most rivals make do with just a pair of front airbags, the Peugeot 108 has six of them, and it also comes with ABS brakes, and electronic stability control — the only car apart from the Toyota Aygo to have this latter feature.