BMW launches M2 with even more muscle

Power and speed up with M2's angrier CS model

14 November 2019 - 05:11 Michael Taylor
Power in the compact coupe jumps to 331kW, good for a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.2 seconds. Picture: SUPPLIED
There are fast BMW M2s, faster M2s in the Competition and now the fastest M2 is about to arrive in the form of the M2 CS.

Much praised by critics in both of its current forms, the stubby two-door coupe will see the power from its in-line six-cylinder 3.0l turbo motor take a jump up to 331kW.

The torque output will remain at 550Nm from just 2350rpm, even though BMW’s M division pushes the M2 even further down the performance pipe.

The rear-drive four-seater will thump to 100km/h in 4.2 seconds on its way to a 280km/h top speed as BMW runs out the last of its M2 bodyshells in a car that will debut at this month’s Los Angeles motor show.

The stopping power has been overhauled, as well as the going power, with six-piston fixed calipers at the front end for the 400mm discs and four-piston fixed units for the rear’s 380mm discs.

Still weighing 1,550kg dry, the M2 CS will please the purists by yet again delivering the six-speed manual gearbox as well as the faster, cleaner-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch unit it also uses in current cars.

Lightweight M racing seats have Merino and Alcantara leather covers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Where the M2 saw a 30kW and 85Nm performance jump in the move to the Competition version, the M2 CS sees the little coupe snaffle another 29kW of power to pull closer to the 338kW of the M4 CS.

BMW claims that while the 0-100km/h time remains the same (the six-speed manual takes another 0.2 seconds to hit the milestone), the benefits are felt around a track and in real-world driving.

Of course, it has other tricks to help it there, including the adoption of the M4’s Adaptive M suspension and 245/35 ZR19 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup rubber at the front, plus 265/35 ZR19 boots at the back.

It also uses Adapative M suspension for the first time to deliver Comfort, Sport and Sport + modes for the adaptive dampers.

It’s also more track capable than the stock M2 or the M2 Competition, with the additions of a carbon-fibre reinforced plastic bonnet, complete with a central air vent, and a carbon-fibre roof.

There’s more carbon-fibre from the new front splitter, the new rear diffuser and the new boot spoiler, while it scores unique 19-inch forged alloy wheels.

And yes, the BMW M2 CS is coming to SA. It will be available in limited numbers from the third quarter of next year.

