BMW launches M2 with even more muscle

There are fast BMW M2s, faster M2s in the Competition and now the fastest M2 is about to arrive in the form of the M2 CS.

Much praised by critics in both of its current forms, the stubby two-door coupe will see the power from its in-line six-cylinder 3.0l turbo motor take a jump up to 331kW.

The torque output will remain at 550Nm from just 2350rpm, even though BMW’s M division pushes the M2 even further down the performance pipe.

The rear-drive four-seater will thump to 100km/h in 4.2 seconds on its way to a 280km/h top speed as BMW runs out the last of its M2 bodyshells in a car that will debut at this month’s Los Angeles motor show.

The stopping power has been overhauled, as well as the going power, with six-piston fixed calipers at the front end for the 400mm discs and four-piston fixed units for the rear’s 380mm discs.

Still weighing 1,550kg dry, the M2 CS will please the purists by yet again delivering the six-speed manual gearbox as well as the faster, cleaner-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch unit it also uses in current cars.