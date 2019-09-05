Record high export sales amid continued new-car sales decline

Contrary to optimism by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) that domestic new-vehicle sales would improve in the second half of this year, the latest report reflects a continued decline

Aggregate domestic sales at 45,537 units reflected a decline of 2,440 units or 5.1% from the 47,977 vehicles sold in August last year.

Passenger cars fell by 2,381 units or a drop of 7.6% to 29,075 units compared to the 31,456 new cars sold in August last year.

New sales in the light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibus sector were 14,041 units during August 2019, an increase of 71 units or a modest gain of 0.5% from the 13,970 vehicles sold during the corresponding month in 2018.

Sales in the medium and heavy truck segments reflected a mixed performance, with medium trucks selling 740 units (up 6.6%) and heavy trucks selling 1,681 units (down 9.5%).

Overall, out of the total reported industry sales of 45,537 vehicles, 37,154 units or 81.6% represented dealer sales, 12.6% represented sales to the vehicle rental industry, industry corporate fleets purchased 3.9% and 1.9% went to government.

The August 2019 export sales represented a new all-time monthly record of 44,566 vehicles, reflecting a significant increase of 12,225 vehicles, or 37.8%, compared to the 32,341 vehicles exported in the same month last year.

Vehicle exports for the year to date are now 48,753 vehicles or 22,9% higher than in 2018.