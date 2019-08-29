Porsche Taycan sets electric-car lap record

Life / Motoring

Porsche Taycan sets a Nurburgring lap record ahead of its public unveiling next week.
Before it’s even gone on sale, Porsche’s Taycan electric car has set a new lap record for a four-door electric sedan at Germany’s Nürburgring Nordschleife.

According to Porsche, the Taycan — which makes its official world debut on Septemger 4 — zoomed silently whispered around the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 42 seconds, making it the fastest production electric car to yet lap the German circuit.

At the wheel for the record-setting lap was Porsche test driver Lars Kern.

“The Taycan is also suitable for racetracks and it convincingly proved that here on the world’s most challenging circuit,” Kern said after his record-setting run. “Again and again, I am impressed at how stable the all-electric sports car handles in high-speed sections.”

The Taycan’s 7:42 lap time places it just behind sport sedans like Porsche’s own Panamera Turbo (7:38) and the BMW M5 (7:38.92).

The fastest electric car to ever lap the Nürburgring is the Volkswagen ID R. The electric racer, which also holds the Pikes Peak record, lapped the 'Ring in just 6:05.33.

Porsche currently holds the outright Nürburgring lap record, with a modified version of the 919 Hybrid Le Mans race car scorching around in just 5:19.55.

Botterill is SA's rally champ again

Toyota Gazoo Racing SA’s Guy Botterill and navigator Simon Vacy-Lyle secured another South African National Rally Championship when they won the Zane Rencken National Rally on Saturday 24 August 2019.

This is the pair’s third consecutive overall national title, adding to the three Class S1600 titles they won before their first national championship — all behind the wheel of their (now) Class R2N Toyota Etios 1600.

“It is an unbelievable feeling to make it three titles in a row,” said an overjoyed Botterill after the event. “We’ve had a really good season this year, and wrapping up the championship with two rounds to go is testimony to our technical crew, as well as our reliable Etios.”

The Lake Umuzi Rally in Secunda is next on the calendar, and is scheduled for the weekend of September 27 and 28.

