Porsche Taycan sets electric-car lap record

Before it’s even gone on sale, Porsche’s Taycan electric car has set a new lap record for a four-door electric sedan at Germany’s Nürburgring Nordschleife.

According to Porsche, the Taycan — which makes its official world debut on Septemger 4 — zoomed silently whispered around the Green Hell in 7 minutes and 42 seconds, making it the fastest production electric car to yet lap the German circuit.

At the wheel for the record-setting lap was Porsche test driver Lars Kern.

“The Taycan is also suitable for racetracks and it convincingly proved that here on the world’s most challenging circuit,” Kern said after his record-setting run. “Again and again, I am impressed at how stable the all-electric sports car handles in high-speed sections.”

The Taycan’s 7:42 lap time places it just behind sport sedans like Porsche’s own Panamera Turbo (7:38) and the BMW M5 (7:38.92).

The fastest electric car to ever lap the Nürburgring is the Volkswagen ID R. The electric racer, which also holds the Pikes Peak record, lapped the 'Ring in just 6:05.33.

Porsche currently holds the outright Nürburgring lap record, with a modified version of the 919 Hybrid Le Mans race car scorching around in just 5:19.55.

Botterill is SA's rally champ again

Toyota Gazoo Racing SA’s Guy Botterill and navigator Simon Vacy-Lyle secured another South African National Rally Championship when they won the Zane Rencken National Rally on Saturday 24 August 2019.