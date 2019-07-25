Toyota Supra is a Japanese legend re-imagined for a new generation

The Toyota Supra is back, and there are a number of ways which you can look at this platform-sharing saga.

Enthusiasts will see the much anticipated return of a renowned nameplate while the disgruntled have long begun to mock it as unoriginal and nothing but a BMW Z4 underneath. Then there are those who will salivate at the prospects of the good bits from both companies combined to create a luxurious, safe and sophisticated take of a legend.

The cabin is snug feeling but it too suffers from the same space foibles found in the Z4’s shortened wheelbase. Shoulder room isn’t particularly great but the footwell area is generous and accommodates big feet.

Headroom could have suffered due to the Supra being 10mm lower than its Bavarian peer but carving out a pair of domes in the roof lining has helped the cause, obliging even for the wearing of helmets. You can also reach into the boot through an aperture in the middle bulkhead, doing away with the need to stop to retrieve things from the boot.

With its divvy of the jointly developed chassis, Toyota Gazoo Racing’s first official full car project has a similar 2,470mm wheelbase, width of 1,854mm and overall length of 4,379mm as the Z4.

In a nutshell, the Supra is 45kg lighter but lower and longer than its BMW cousin.