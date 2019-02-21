Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Bentley unleashes the world’s fastest SUV: the Bentayga Speed

British bomber reaches 306km/h to outgun even the Lamborghini Urus

21 February 2019 - 05:06 Motor News Reporter
The super-SUV segment just got hotter with the launch of the Bentayga Speed. Picture: SUPPLIED
The super-SUV segment just got hotter with the launch of the Bentayga Speed. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bentley has unveiled what it calls the world’s fastest, most luxurious SUV: the Bentayga Speed.

Taking centre stage in this speed-fest is a tweaked version of the 6.0l twin-turbo W12 engine that powers other Bentaygas. Outputs are bumped up to 467kW and 900Nm and brings the top speed up to 306km/h — just 0.8km/h faster than the Lamborghini Urus.

However, the British SUV is still a snip slower than the Urus from 0-100km,  doing the deed in a claimed 3.9 seconds versus the Lambo’s 3.6.

An eight-speed transmission feeds the power to all four wheels and there are four driving programmes including a Sport mode that adapt the engine, transmission, and suspension responses.

A new set of lightweight but heavy-duty carbon ceramic brakes accompany the W12 power, which Bentley says are the largest and most powerful yet fitted to one of its vehicles.

Rear wing and 22-inch wheels identify this as the king of Bentley SUVs. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rear wing and 22-inch wheels identify this as the king of Bentley SUVs. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bentley’s active roll bars have also been recalibrated for sportier handling, and an electric roll control system reduces body roll.

Cosmetic upgrades to differentiate the Speed as the top-dog Bentayga include dark-tinted headlights, tail lights and grille, while there’s a racy rear spoiler. Owners can choose one of three finishes for the 22-inch wheels.

The interior is updated with sporty vibes too, including Alcantara trim, and new contrast stitching for the diamond-quilted upholstery. Customers can choose to have wings embroidered into the headrests, and the Bentayga Speed features the “Speed” logo embroidered as standard.

The Bentayga Speed will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March and go on sale later in 2019.

Prestige-car sales show resilience

Luxury consumerism drives brands such as Porsche, Rolls-Royce and Bentley to buck the slow-sales trend
Life
7 days ago

The intricacies of why you pay so much for a Bentley

Designer describes the thinking and craftsmanship that goes into a Continental GT
Life
14 days ago

This Bentley is a GT in the purest sense

Mark Smyth drives the latest Continental grand tourer in the year the brand celebrates its centenary
Life
21 days ago

Lamborghini finally announces new South African distributor

Lamborghini has finally announced a new distributor for SA and it is a company that will be familiar to many
Life
8 months ago

Most read

1.
Keenly priced Koleos arrives in SA
Life / Motoring
2.
Richard E Grant: ‘My first question is always: ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Ferrari launches its red-hot 2019 challenger
Life / Motoring
4.
Quick crossword
Lifestyle

Related Articles

Prestige-car sales show resilience
Life / Motoring

Flying on the wings of a grand legacy
Life / Motoring

The Rolls-Royce of SUVs
Life / Motoring

Bull showroom opens as LSM Distributors take over sales
Life / Motoring

Rolls-Royce Cullinan: Conquer every mountain in super luxury
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.