Prestige-car sales show resilience

Sales of new luxury and sports cars in SA largely held firm in 2018 despite a slowdown in overall vehicle sales, and some industry observers believe the prestige-car market looks set to grow in the face of consumer belt-tightening in other segments.

Some are more positive than others. Driving a growth sentiment is an enormousshift in luxury consumerism, says Marc de St Pern, operations manager for European Automotive Imports — SA, SA’s Maserati importer.

“A report published by Market Research Future looking at global luxury vehicle market analysis for 2018-23 estimates that the luxury vehicle market will grow at an annual rate of 35% over the next four years,” says Pern.

“While luxury cars are considered status symbols, many customers are now buying these vehicles to express individuality,” he says.

Spending power in the prestige-car market showed a lot of resilience in 2018 in the face of a hike in the maximum ad valorem tax from 25% to 30%, a luxury tax that works on a sliding scale and has a significant impact on higher-priced vehicles.

The ad valorem increase was part of a triple whammy to hit local consumers in 2018 along with a 1% VAT increase to 15%, and a weakening rand.

Brands such as Bentley, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and Porsche nevertheless all fared better in 2018 than the year before. Others, such as Maserati, McLaren and Aston Martin, showed less resilience.