Bull showroom opens as LSM Distributors take over sales

Lamborghini SA has joined the LSM Distributors’ stable, which is the local custodian of sports car and luxury brands such as Bentley and Porsche under the directorship of its CEO, Toby Venter.

The achievements of Venter include acquiring the Kyalami racetrack at an auction in 2014 and refurbishing it to a high international standard.

In a new chapter of his book of success, Venter plans to take the Italian brand to even greater heights under the LSM Distributors umbrella, after Lamborghini severed ties with Imperial, its former distributor in SA.

The operation has already opened a new Cape Town showroom, which displays the latest Lamborghini corporate identity and will be part of the Middle East Africa region with the Johannesburg and Umhlanga dealerships.

Motor News attended the dealership opening event in Cape Town and also got the chance to chat to the global CEO of Lamborghini, Stefano Domenicali, who jetted in for the occasion.

Passionate boss

The former Ferrari F1 team boss remains one of the most amiable and passionate company bosses I have come across. At our previous chat, at Imola in Italy in 2017, we asked Domenicali about the company’s plans for electrification and it was an area that he said was not on the cards at the time, but that it wasn’t something he discounted as a possibility in the future.

Of course, this was prior to the unveiling in December 2017 of the Urus super SUV, which will officially be the company’s first model to have an electrified derivative in future.

"Hybridisation is something that we are factoring into our Urus depending on market demand, so markets such as China and the US for instance will better embrace the technology as opposed to the Middle East," Domenicali says.