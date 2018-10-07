Diamond in the rough

What the customers said they wanted, way back when the project started around five years ago, is an SUV that can take them, their kids and their dogs to places in the style to which they have become accustomed, in the style of a Rolls-Royce.

We went to Jackson Hole, the place where Dances with Wolves was filmed and the place where the big corporate bankers gather every year. We went there to see if Rolls-Royce has made what it set out to make, the Rolls-Royce of SUVs.

By gosh Jeeves, it actually has you know. Not that Jeeves has anything to do with this one, Rolls says the Cullinan is meant to be driven. Sorry Jeeves. But driven where?