There’s no taming Aston Martin’s GT

It’s winter in England. The roads are a bit slippery with the usual mixture of rain-soaked leaves and mud. It’s a good time to test a Land Rover. But I’ve joined the traffic leaving Jaguar Land Rover from the company next door, Aston Martin, and I’m joining the greasy roads in a car that pushes 900Nm through its rear wheels.

I have a soft spot for the last-generation Aston Martin DBS. But as much as I am fond of the last one, the new one — the one bearing the Superleggera badge on the bonnet, is something entirely different.

Based on the DB11, it remains a GT car but one that has more of the soul of a sports car, much like the new Vantage. At its soul is still a hand-built V12 — in this instance, a 5.2l twin-turbo V12 pushing out 533kW and 900Nm through an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Aston claims it will hit 100km/h in 3.4 seconds and go on to a top speed of 339km/h, at least until such time as the European Commission legislates for speed limiters.

Testing its dual nature as a proper GT involved two different destinations. The first was a cross-country drive to Milton Keynes. The drive took us through the beautiful Cotswolds on some of the UK’s best A-roads and while the engine noise was a little intrusive at times and the chassis vibration noticeable, it scored well as a GT cruiser.

A big reason for this is the interior comfort. The layout is much better than the old DBS. The seats with their Bridge of Weir leather have a reptilian look about them but are comfortable and supportive.

The driving position is excellent once you have got the seat in just the right position to make sure you can actually see over that intricately crafted instrument cowel. Even the paddle shifters are in just the right position and just the right length, something many sports car manufacturers get so very wrong.

The cruise to the town was fairly effortless and the DBS didn’t fare too bad at economy either, mainly because there was no pushing it on this run. I had already sensed the potential issue of all that torque in the wet during a simple lane change on the motorway on the way back from Gaydon. No drama, just the DBS pointing out that it needs to be kept on a leash.

With that in mind, the following day I headed for the hills in the Welsh countryside.