Mercedes Sprinter sets new standards in ride comfort

The van has not always had much to brag about. Cars are all about comfort, performance and tech. Trucks are about big torque figures, big payloads and big presence.

The van sits in the middle, going about its business of delivering goods and being the vital means of transport for small businesses. It is also a vehicle of immense versatility with the ability to be transformed into anything from a luxury minibus to a fully equipped ambulance. Some vans have even become icons, like the Ford Transit or the Volkswagen Transporter.

For some the van has been the best of all worlds, particularly to the entrepreneur who has needed something bigger than a bakkie. They all but live in the van, spending hours in it every day, whether it be for their own business or as a driver for a local or multinational company.

The van is becoming far less modest than it once was. Actually it’s difficult to really be modest when the van in question measures in at a whopping 6.96m long and more than 2.6m high. In fact, when the latest generation Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 316 L3 H2 RWD was delivered, it dwarfed my house and part of the next door neighbour’s house too. So not modest at all and actually quite menacing in Obsidian Black Metallic, an optional colour.

The new Sprinter will launch in SA late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2019, but we got our hands on the latest generation in the UK recently. Mercedes says it sets new standards. Normally we would pass this off as marketing hype and smile and nod. But it does.

Before I get into some of those new standards, some essential figures because for some it will not be about the fact that the new Sprinter can be fitted with the same Mercedes-Me connected infotainment system as the new A-Class.