Discovery’s game for fun in two hemispheres

As most of you know, I’ve handed the editorship of Motor News over to a new editor, packed the family up and moved to the UK.

But before we left I had to make sure our two young daughters got to see the incredible Kruger National Park and its wildlife, in its proper environment. So we organised a Discovery from Land Rover SA, packed everyone in and headed down to Pilgrim’s Rest in Mpumalanga for the first part of what was to become a Discovery family safari in more ways than one.

The idea was to do Kruger Park in the Discovery then head to OR Tambo to fly to the UK where we would pick up a Discovery Sport from Land Rover UK and experience what the Brits think is a safari at the Longleat Safari Park.

First the Disco proper, although for many it is not as proper as previous generations. It retains all the traditional off-road ability, but the new Disco is a bit more lifestyle than before. Yes, many people who own a Disco use it for pavement hopping and Land Rover has probably acknowledged this in the new version but it has lost something in its regeneration. And then there’s that rear number plate issue, but I’ve made my feelings on that clear before.